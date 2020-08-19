First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.05 and last traded at $57.80, approximately 16,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 24,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.