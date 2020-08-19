First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

