Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,718 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,429 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Autodesk worth $127,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.02. 27,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,763. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.81 and its 200 day moving average is $201.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $251.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.46.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

