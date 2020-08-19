Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270,724 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 4.01% of Stamps.com worth $125,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,644.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 100,342 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $12,437,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,310,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $7,015,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $6,855,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,204.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $27,905,586 in the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STMP stock traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.53. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,079. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.