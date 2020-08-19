Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Steris worth $102,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Steris by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter worth about $3,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

STE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,337. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.77. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

