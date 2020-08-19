Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $103.48 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.48% of Aspen Technology worth $103,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 518.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 260,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.60. 5,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,065. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.