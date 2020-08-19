Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $142.52 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,667 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Hess worth $142,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $74,983,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after buying an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Hess by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after buying an additional 1,177,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 894,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,619 over the last three months. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Hess stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. 37,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,866. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

