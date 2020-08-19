Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $64.63 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $64,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BLK traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,551. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $605.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

