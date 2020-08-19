Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $99.09 Million Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,815 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.86% of Corelogic worth $99,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth $90,704,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Corelogic by 5,727.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 997,930 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Corelogic by 269.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 268,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 195,874 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corelogic in the first quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corelogic by 29.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 698,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 158,248 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLGX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Corelogic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

