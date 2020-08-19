Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 219,855 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.75% of Meritage Homes worth $107,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Dana Bradford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $2,005,400.00. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,818 shares of company stock worth $8,766,175. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,935. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.