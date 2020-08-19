Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 23,870 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Kansas City Southern worth $75,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.80. 14,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,392. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $195.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.04.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,527. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

