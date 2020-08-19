Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,461,367 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,470,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,461,367 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.32% of ASE Technology worth $129,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,480. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.