Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,244,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Carrier Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $113,260,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $73,800,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $78,712,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $72,046,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $61,273,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. 68,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,048. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.