Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,825 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Pool worth $82,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 24.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,220,000 after acquiring an additional 63,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $702,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,103.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $2,024,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,513 shares in the company, valued at $21,633,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,613 shares of company stock worth $17,874,288. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $332.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

