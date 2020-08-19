Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Shares Up 7.4%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, 826 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.