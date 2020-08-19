Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Acquires 95 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

GOOG traded up $40.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,558.60. 2,027,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,176. The stock has a market cap of $1,032.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,503.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,380.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.