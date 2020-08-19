Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,209 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Oracle by 25.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Oracle by 68.9% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 186,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

