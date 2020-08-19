Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

