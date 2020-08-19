Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Raises Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,714,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average is $115.77. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

