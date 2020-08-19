Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 200 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $669.98. The company had a trading volume of 295,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $676.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

