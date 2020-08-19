Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

