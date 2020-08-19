Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 18,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,457. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $625.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

