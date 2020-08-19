FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.93, 1,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000.

