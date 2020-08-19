Floor & Decor (FND) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

8/3/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/3/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

8/3/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

7/31/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Floor & Decor is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $65.00.

NYSE FND traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $70.39. 1,435,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.09. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $72.35.

Get Floor & Decor Holdings Inc alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $2,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 159,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,681.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,880,677 shares of company stock worth $489,953,014. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.