Flowchain Price Tops $2.55 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00021580 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $6,984.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flowchain Token Profile

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

