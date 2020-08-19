FlypMe Price Up 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $283,329.79 and $9,840.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.01762118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00137672 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.