F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.10

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and traded as high as $19.20. F&M Bank shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

