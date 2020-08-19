FNB Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.01765960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00191190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00136870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,371,880,913 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

