Forbes J M & Co. LLP Invests $7.95 Million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,902 shares of company stock worth $11,279,558 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

ICE traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.74. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.