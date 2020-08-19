Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FOX by 23.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FOX by 17.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 399.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 101,556 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 49,498 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

FOX stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.48. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.