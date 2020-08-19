Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Update

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the July 30th total of 374,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:FC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,458. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 452,998 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $1,948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 111,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

