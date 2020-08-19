Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter Sells 1,827 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 216.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 897,468 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 531,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 152.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 945,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 570,354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 132,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

