FREE Coin (FREE) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $853,947.61 and $9,741.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.01765960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00191190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00136870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.