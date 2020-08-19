Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the July 30th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.7 days.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

