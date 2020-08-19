Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.79

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 154082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,551,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,892,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

