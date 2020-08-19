Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Down 52.1% in August

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the July 30th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 3,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.62. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.