FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,760 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of FTI Consulting worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 507.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.