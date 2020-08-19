FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Hits $316.86 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $3.36 or 0.00028569 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market cap of $316.86 million and $8.67 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.30 or 0.05531846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046291 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

