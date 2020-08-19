Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,222.0 days.

FJTNF remained flat at $$9.30 on Wednesday. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

