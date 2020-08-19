FujiCoin (FJC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FujiCoin has a market cap of $344,070.32 and $14.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,813.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.03493132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02511917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00532666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00770381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00674065 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016329 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,915,928,462 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

