FujiCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $343,448.66 and approximately $14.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,777.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.93 or 0.03489010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.63 or 0.02493032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00535898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00790124 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 861.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058358 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00666217 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00015907 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,917,101,856 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

