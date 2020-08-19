Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0998 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $22.87 million and $469,582.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,807.80 or 1.00285086 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002357 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000546 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00165066 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004679 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,203,879 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

