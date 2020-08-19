FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $11,596.95 and $3,617.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00093279 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00285706 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038995 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008171 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00009749 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

