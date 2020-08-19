FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Desjardins (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, August 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

