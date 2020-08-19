FY2020 Earnings Estimate for K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Issued By Cormark

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) – Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Cormark analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$33.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$23.73 and a 12 month high of C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 251.05%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

