FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,800 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,613,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,549.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,608 shares of company stock worth $4,758,234. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

