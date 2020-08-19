FY2020 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total value of C$186,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 46,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$440,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,059,908.76. Insiders have sold a total of 363,882 shares of company stock worth $2,884,165 in the last three months.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

