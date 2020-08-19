FY2020 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc Issued By Cormark (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$6.99.

In other news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

