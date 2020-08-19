FY2020 EPS Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

