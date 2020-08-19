FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Reduced by Desjardins

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Sunday, August 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th.

